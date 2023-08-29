Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Local Students Named to Seton Hall University Spring 2023 Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Spring 2023 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements.

The following local students made the list:

Venise Jan Castillon

Brian Deegan

Rujuta Deo

Joshua Goodreds

Brett Leech

Antonios Papayianis

Jordan Paris

Jordan Rabadi

Sumaiya Rehman

Richard Sevilla

Sara Siddiqui

Sumaiyah Siddiqui

Ashley Skladany

One of the country’s leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University has been a catalyst for leadership – developing students in mind, heart, and spirit – since 1856. Home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 80 rigorous majors, Seton Hall’s academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, US News & World Report, and Bloomberg BusinessWeek. Seton Hall, which embraces students of all religions, prepares its graduates to be exemplary servant leaders and caring global citizens. Its attractive main campus is located in suburban South Orange, New Jersey, and is only 14 miles by train, bus, or car to New York City, offering a wealth of employment, internship, cultural, and entertainment opportunities. The university’s nationally recognized School of Law is prominently located in downtown Newark. For more information click here.

 

