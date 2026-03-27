Tom Ladas Memorial Golf Classic Returns to Support Parsippany Students

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Education Foundation (PEF) invites the community to participate in its largest annual fundraiser, the Tom Ladas Memorial Golf Classic, set for Tuesday, May 12.

Golfers of all skill levels are encouraged to register now for a day on the course supporting local education. Not a golfer? Community members can still take part by joining the evening dinner, as well as trying their luck in the 50/50 raffle and prize raffles.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available, offering local businesses and residents a chance to support Parsippany students while gaining community visibility.

PEF continues to make a meaningful impact across the district. During this school year alone, the foundation has:

• Awarded approximately $27,000 in grants to 14 district schools

• Provided $12,000 in scholarships

• Contributed $2,000 to Project Graduation

Proceeds from the outing will help continue these efforts, directly benefiting students throughout Parsippany.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to support the event and help strengthen educational opportunities in the community.

For registration and more information click here.

