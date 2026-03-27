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Tom Ladas Memorial Golf Classic Returns to Support Parsippany Students

Golfers and community members will gather on May 12 for the Tom Ladas Memorial Golf Classic, the Parsippany Education Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser supporting local students.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Education Foundation (PEF) invites the community to participate in its largest annual fundraiser, the Tom Ladas Memorial Golf Classic, set for Tuesday, May 12.

Golfers of all skill levels are encouraged to register now for a day on the course supporting local education. Not a golfer? Community members can still take part by joining the evening dinner, as well as trying their luck in the 50/50 raffle and prize raffles.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available, offering local businesses and residents a chance to support Parsippany students while gaining community visibility.

PEF continues to make a meaningful impact across the district. During this school year alone, the foundation has:
    •    Awarded approximately $27,000 in grants to 14 district schools
    •    Provided $12,000 in scholarships
    •    Contributed $2,000 to Project Graduation

Proceeds from the outing will help continue these efforts, directly benefiting students throughout Parsippany.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to support the event and help strengthen educational opportunities in the community.

For registration and more information click here.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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