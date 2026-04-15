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15th Annual Run to Remember Brian 5K Returns to Parsippany

Brian Fleury
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Runners, families, and community members will gather once again for a meaningful day of remembrance and support as Delbarton School hosts the 15th Annual Run to Remember Brian 5K on Sunday, April 26, at Central Park of Morris County.

The annual event benefits Blood Cancer United and honors the life and legacy of Brian Fleury, a beloved teacher, athletic director, and head varsity baseball coach at Delbarton School.

Fleury passed away on October 19, 2007, following a courageous 20-year battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A graduate of Morristown High School, he was a standout athlete who was drafted by the Houston Astros in 1986. He later went on to build one of New Jersey’s most successful high school baseball programs, compiling an impressive 223-63 record and capturing multiple state championships. Today, his impact continues to be felt, with a field at Delbarton proudly bearing his name.

Brian Fleury

Race day activities begin at 8:30 a.m. with packet pickup, check-in, and registration. The Fun Run for children ages 12 and under kicks off at 9:30 a.m., followed by the main 5K Run/Walk at 10:30 a.m. Participants who cannot attend in person can take part in a virtual run, which must be completed by 12:00 p.m. on April 26.

Registration for the on-site Run/Walk is $50.00, which includes a commemorative t-shirt. The virtual option is $30.00, while the Fun Run remains free for younger participants. Medal winners will be recognized across multiple age and performance categories.

In addition to runners and walkers, organizers are welcoming sponsors to support the cause and help expand the event’s impact.

Those interested in participating or contributing can register or donate by clicking here.

The Run to Remember Brian 5K continues to serve as a powerful reminder of one man’s legacy—bringing together the community in support of those battling blood cancers while celebrating a life that inspired so many.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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