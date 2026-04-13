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Driver Charged with DWI After Crash on Rockaway Place

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A Dover man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash on Rockaway Place, according to a report from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

On February 25, 2026, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Richard Nicoletti responded to the area of 16 Rockaway Place for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Police Officer Nicoletti determined that a parked vehicle had been struck by a Honda Civic that fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Nicoletti was able to identify the driver as Richard Dellisanti, 71, of Dover, through the vehicle’s registration. Officers later located Dellisanti’s residence and observed damage to his vehicle consistent with the reported crash.

According to the report, Dellisanti admitted to being involved in the crash, stating that glare from the sun affected his visibility, causing him to strike the parked vehicle. He told officers he left the scene without reporting the incident.

While speaking with Dellisanti, officers observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, an unsteady gait, and difficulty following instructions. Field sobriety tests were conducted, which Dellisanti was unable to complete successfully.

Dellisanti was placed under arrest and transported to Parsippany Police Headquarters for processing. Police said he refused to submit breath samples and declined to answer standard statements.

He was charged with multiple offenses and later transported to St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville for evaluation.

Dellisanti was issued the following summons:

  • Operating Under the Influence
  • Reckless Driving
  • Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash
  • Failure to Report a Motor Vehicle Crash
  • Failure to Report Change of Address
  • Refusal to Submit to Breath Samples
  • Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test
  • Obstructed Windshield
  • Disorderly Conduct

A court appearance is scheduled in Parsippany Municipal Court.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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