Driver Charged with DWI After Crash on Rockaway Place

PARSIPPANY — A Dover man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash on Rockaway Place, according to a report from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

On February 25, 2026, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Richard Nicoletti responded to the area of 16 Rockaway Place for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Police Officer Nicoletti determined that a parked vehicle had been struck by a Honda Civic that fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Nicoletti was able to identify the driver as Richard Dellisanti, 71, of Dover, through the vehicle’s registration. Officers later located Dellisanti’s residence and observed damage to his vehicle consistent with the reported crash.

According to the report, Dellisanti admitted to being involved in the crash, stating that glare from the sun affected his visibility, causing him to strike the parked vehicle. He told officers he left the scene without reporting the incident.

While speaking with Dellisanti, officers observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, an unsteady gait, and difficulty following instructions. Field sobriety tests were conducted, which Dellisanti was unable to complete successfully.

Dellisanti was placed under arrest and transported to Parsippany Police Headquarters for processing. Police said he refused to submit breath samples and declined to answer standard statements.

He was charged with multiple offenses and later transported to St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville for evaluation.

Dellisanti was issued the following summons:

Operating Under the Influence

Reckless Driving

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash

Failure to Report a Motor Vehicle Crash

Failure to Report Change of Address

Refusal to Submit to Breath Samples

Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test

Obstructed Windshield

Disorderly Conduct

A court appearance is scheduled in Parsippany Municipal Court.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.