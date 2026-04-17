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Parsippany Lions Club to Host Free “Vision of Hope” Screening on May 2

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Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club, in partnership with the Parsippany Library, will host a free vision screening event for residents and neighboring communities on Saturday, May 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library, located at 449 Halsey Road.

The event, titled “Vision of Hope,” aims to provide accessible eye screenings to individuals and families who may not have vision insurance or who qualify based on income guidelines. Organizers emphasize that everyone deserves access to proper eye care and the opportunity to achieve 20/20 vision.

The screening is open to:

  • Individuals, families, and children without vision insurance
  • Families earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level. Click here.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance for priority check-in.

Walk-ins may be accommodated, but space could be limited.

A valid photo ID is required for participation.

While the vision screening itself is free, organizers note that eyeglasses are not included. Financial assistance for glasses may be available based on eligibility and funding support.

The event is made possible through the support of community partners and sponsors, reflecting the Lions Club’s ongoing mission of improving vision health and serving those in need.

For more information, residents can contact the Parsippany Lions Club at [email protected].

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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