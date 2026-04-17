Parsippany Lions Club to Host Free “Vision of Hope” Screening on May 2

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club, in partnership with the Parsippany Library, will host a free vision screening event for residents and neighboring communities on Saturday, May 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library, located at 449 Halsey Road.

The event, titled “Vision of Hope,” aims to provide accessible eye screenings to individuals and families who may not have vision insurance or who qualify based on income guidelines. Organizers emphasize that everyone deserves access to proper eye care and the opportunity to achieve 20/20 vision.

The screening is open to:

Individuals, families, and children without vision insurance

Families earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level. Click here.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance for priority check-in.



Walk-ins may be accommodated, but space could be limited.

A valid photo ID is required for participation.

While the vision screening itself is free, organizers note that eyeglasses are not included. Financial assistance for glasses may be available based on eligibility and funding support.

The event is made possible through the support of community partners and sponsors, reflecting the Lions Club’s ongoing mission of improving vision health and serving those in need.

For more information, residents can contact the Parsippany Lions Club at [email protected].