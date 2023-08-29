Tuesday, August 29, 2023
HomeBusiness NewsMayor Barberio Honors Deli Owner for 55 Years of Service with Key...
Business NewsFeatured

Mayor Barberio Honors Deli Owner for 55 Years of Service with Key to Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
898
Mayor James Barberio presented Mr. Hansberry with the distinguished Key to Parsippany.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — In an unexpected gesture, Mayor James R. Barberio celebrated Edward Hansberry, the owner of Parsippany Deli & Emerald Gifts, for his 55 years of dedicated service to the community. On Monday, August 28, the Mayor awarded Mr. Hansberry with a certificate of achievement and presented him with the prestigious Key to Parsippany.

A long-standing fixture in Parsippany, the family-owned deli is renowned for its delectable sandwiches and authentic Irish dishes. Beyond its culinary offerings, the establishment also sells exquisite Irish merchandise, including Claddagh rings and fine Irish china.

Recalling fond memories of the deli, Mayor Barberio said, “I remember frequenting this place with my buddies during my younger days in this neighborhood. Mr. Hansberry’s warm hospitality and delicious food have been constants here, and it’s evident why he’s been in business for over half a century. I foresee many more successful years ahead for him.”

Edward Hansberry’s contributions extend beyond his business. He’s a founding member of the Irish-American Association of North Jersey Feis. Additionally, he holds lifetime memberships in Fire District #6, the Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association, and Parsippany PBA Local 131.

For those wishing to visit, Parsippany Deli & Emerald Gifts can be found at 137 Parsippany Road.

Mayor James Barberio awarded Mr. Hansberry with a certificate of achievement.

Previous article
Discovering Authentic Jamaican Delights in Downtown Boonton: A Culinary Adventure at Eric’s Jamaican Cuisine
Next article
Local Students Named to Seton Hall University Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.