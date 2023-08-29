Mayor Barberio Honors Deli Owner for 55 Years of Service with Key to Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — In an unexpected gesture, Mayor James R. Barberio celebrated Edward Hansberry, the owner of Parsippany Deli & Emerald Gifts, for his 55 years of dedicated service to the community. On Monday, August 28, the Mayor awarded Mr. Hansberry with a certificate of achievement and presented him with the prestigious Key to Parsippany.

A long-standing fixture in Parsippany, the family-owned deli is renowned for its delectable sandwiches and authentic Irish dishes. Beyond its culinary offerings, the establishment also sells exquisite Irish merchandise, including Claddagh rings and fine Irish china.

Recalling fond memories of the deli, Mayor Barberio said, “I remember frequenting this place with my buddies during my younger days in this neighborhood. Mr. Hansberry’s warm hospitality and delicious food have been constants here, and it’s evident why he’s been in business for over half a century. I foresee many more successful years ahead for him.”

Edward Hansberry’s contributions extend beyond his business. He’s a founding member of the Irish-American Association of North Jersey Feis. Additionally, he holds lifetime memberships in Fire District #6, the Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association, and Parsippany PBA Local 131.

For those wishing to visit, Parsippany Deli & Emerald Gifts can be found at 137 Parsippany Road.