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Brookdale Community College Welcomes Prospective Students to Spring Open House

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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LINCROFT — Brookdale Community College invites prospective students and their families to experience all the College has to offer at its upcoming Open House, held Sunday, April 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Collins Arena, located on campus at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This dynamic event is designed to showcase Brookdale’s wide range of academic programs, student services, and pathways to success. Students may register by clicking here.

Ranked the #1 community college in New Jersey by Niche for four consecutive years, Brookdale continues to be recognized for academic excellence, student support, and strong outcomes for graduates.

The Open House provides an ideal opportunity for guests to explore Brookdale’s picturesque Lincroft campus while connecting directly with faculty, staff, and current students. Attendees will gain valuable insight into more than 68 academic degree programs and certificates, as well as the many resources available to support student achievement.

Visitors will have the opportunity to:

  • Tour the Lincroft campus and its state-of-the-art facilities
  • Meet faculty and representatives across a variety of academic programs
  • Learn about student services, including tutoring, academic advising, and financial aid
  • Explore seamless transfer opportunities with partner institutions, including on-site bachelor’s degree programs offered by Georgian Court University, Kean University, and Rutgers University, along with additional options at nearby Monmouth University
  • Discover dual admission programs that provide guaranteed pathways to select four-year universities
  • Connect with the Jersey Blues athletics program and learn about opportunities for student-athletes
  • Speak with Continuing and Professional Studies representatives about career training, lifelong learning, and programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities
  • Visit the Student Life Center to explore more than 50 student clubs and organizations, as well as the Jersey Blues Esports program
  • Tour specialized facilities, including the Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity Education and the Caroline Huber Holistic Wellness Center

In addition to academic exploration, guests will enjoy food tastings prepared by Brookdale’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality students, along with live music throughout the event.

Brookdale’s Open House is a welcoming and informative experience designed to help students and families feel confident about taking the next step in their educational journey.

Students may register here. For more information, please call (732) 224-1857.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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