Brookdale Community College Welcomes Prospective Students to Spring Open House

LINCROFT — Brookdale Community College invites prospective students and their families to experience all the College has to offer at its upcoming Open House, held Sunday, April 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Collins Arena, located on campus at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This dynamic event is designed to showcase Brookdale’s wide range of academic programs, student services, and pathways to success. Students may register by clicking here.

Ranked the #1 community college in New Jersey by Niche for four consecutive years, Brookdale continues to be recognized for academic excellence, student support, and strong outcomes for graduates.

The Open House provides an ideal opportunity for guests to explore Brookdale’s picturesque Lincroft campus while connecting directly with faculty, staff, and current students. Attendees will gain valuable insight into more than 68 academic degree programs and certificates, as well as the many resources available to support student achievement.

Visitors will have the opportunity to:

Tour the Lincroft campus and its state-of-the-art facilities

Meet faculty and representatives across a variety of academic programs

Learn about student services, including tutoring, academic advising, and financial aid

Explore seamless transfer opportunities with partner institutions, including on-site bachelor’s degree programs offered by Georgian Court University, Kean University, and Rutgers University, along with additional options at nearby Monmouth University

Discover dual admission programs that provide guaranteed pathways to select four-year universities

Connect with the Jersey Blues athletics program and learn about opportunities for student-athletes

Speak with Continuing and Professional Studies representatives about career training, lifelong learning, and programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Visit the Student Life Center to explore more than 50 student clubs and organizations, as well as the Jersey Blues Esports program

Tour specialized facilities, including the Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity Education and the Caroline Huber Holistic Wellness Center

In addition to academic exploration, guests will enjoy food tastings prepared by Brookdale’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality students, along with live music throughout the event.

Brookdale’s Open House is a welcoming and informative experience designed to help students and families feel confident about taking the next step in their educational journey.

Students may register here. For more information, please call (732) 224-1857.