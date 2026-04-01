Parsippany Project Graduation Committee Seeks Community Support for Class of 2026 Celebration

PARSIPPANY — The Project Graduation Committee serving Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School is calling on residents, parents, and local businesses to support its long-standing tradition of hosting a safe, all-night celebration for graduating seniors.

With graduation approaching, fundraising efforts are now underway for the Class of 2026 event, which has been organized annually for more than 35 years. The overnight program is designed to provide graduates with a fun, substance-free environment to celebrate their milestone.

According to the committee, Project Graduation offers a full evening of entertainment, including music, hypnotists, games, and continuous food service. The goal is to ensure a safe, alcohol- and drug-free experience for students on one of the most memorable nights of their lives.

“For over 35 years, our committee has planned an all-night, substance-free party for PHHS & PHS graduates,” the committee said in its appeal. “Project Graduation is being planned to ensure a fun, safe, alcohol and drug-free evening for all 2026 graduates.”

The committee emphasized that the event has historically been a gift from the community, made possible through the generosity of parents, residents, and local businesses.

This year’s fundraising goal is between $30,000 and $40,000. Organizers estimate the cost at approximately $150 per student for about 450 graduates and are encouraging donors to sponsor a student at that level. However, contributions of any amount are welcomed and appreciated.

Donors who contribute before Thursday, May 1 will receive public recognition, with their names listed in the “Project Graduation Sponsors” section of the high school graduation programs and on the “Project Graduation Thank You Page” on Parsippany Focus.

Checks should be made payable to “Parsippany Project Graduation” and mailed to:

PO Box 52

Parsippany, NJ 07054

The appeal comes from the Parsippany Hills High School & Parsippany High School Project Graduation Class of 2026 Committee, which expressed hope that the community will once again come together to support this important tradition.

No official event date or venue has been announced at this time.