Parsippany High School to Host Light The Night Charity Walk Supporting Blood Cancer Patients, Survivors, and Families

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School is proud to announce its upcoming Light The Night Charity Walk, taking place on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. on the school track. Held in partnership with Blood Cancer United, this meaningful event aims to bring together students, staff, and community members in support of individuals battling blood cancers, as well as survivors and their families.

Attendees are encouraged to participate in the walk and show their support for a powerful cause. A suggested minimum donation of $5.00 will be collected at the event, with 100% of proceeds directly benefiting blood cancer patients, support services, and ongoing research efforts.

The Light The Night Walk offers an opportunity for the community to come together in solidarity, raise awareness, and make a tangible impact in the fight against blood cancers. All are welcome and strongly encouraged to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be rescheduled for the rain date of Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please contact Chrissy Russell at Parsippany High School – [email protected].

Blood Cancer United is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. The organization works to improve patient outcomes and quality of life by providing access to resources, financial assistance, educational programs, and community support services. Blood Cancer United also funds critical research initiatives aimed at advancing treatments and working toward cures. Through advocacy, awareness campaigns, and partnerships with schools, businesses, and local communities, Blood Cancer United strives to bring people together in the fight against blood cancers and to ensure that no one faces a diagnosis alone.