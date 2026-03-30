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Parsippany High School to Host Light The Night Charity Walk Supporting Blood Cancer Patients, Survivors, and Families

Parsippany High School will host its Light The Night Charity Walk on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. on the school track, bringing together students, staff, and community members to support those affected by blood cancers. In partnership with Blood Cancer United, the event encourages participants to walk in solidarity, with a suggested $5.00 donation benefiting patient support services and research.

The Parsippany Community is invited to unite on April 29th for an evening of support, awareness, and fundraising, in partnership with Blood Cancer United

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School is proud to announce its upcoming Light The Night Charity Walk, taking place on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. on the school track. Held in partnership with Blood Cancer United, this meaningful event aims to bring together students, staff, and community members in support of individuals battling blood cancers, as well as survivors and their families.

Attendees are encouraged to participate in the walk and show their support for a powerful cause. A suggested minimum donation of $5.00 will be collected at the event, with 100% of proceeds directly benefiting blood cancer patients, support services, and ongoing research efforts.

The Light The Night Walk offers an opportunity for the community to come together in solidarity, raise awareness, and make a tangible impact in the fight against blood cancers. All are welcome and strongly encouraged to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be rescheduled for the rain date of Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please contact Chrissy Russell at Parsippany High School – [email protected].

Blood Cancer United is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. The organization works to improve patient outcomes and quality of life by providing access to resources, financial assistance, educational programs, and community support services. Blood Cancer United also funds critical research initiatives aimed at advancing treatments and working toward cures. Through advocacy, awareness campaigns, and partnerships with schools, businesses, and local communities, Blood Cancer United strives to bring people together in the fight against blood cancers and to ensure that no one faces a diagnosis alone.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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