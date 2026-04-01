Parsippany Student Earns Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech

PARSIPPANY — A local student has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement at the Georgia Institute of Technology for the Fall 2025 semester.

Eshaan Bhansali, of Parsippany (07054), earned the distinction of Faculty Honors, an achievement awarded to undergraduate students who maintain a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Also earning this recognition was Celine Ramos-Rodriguez of Florham Park.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, commonly known as Georgia Tech, is one of the nation’s leading public research universities, offering programs in business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences.

The university serves more than 56,000 undergraduate and graduate students from across the United States and over 146 countries, with its main campus located in Atlanta, along with global and online learning opportunities.

Georgia Tech is also a major driver of innovation and economic development, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.