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Parsippany Student Earns Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech

Eshaan Bhansali
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A local student has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement at the Georgia Institute of Technology for the Fall 2025 semester.

Eshaan Bhansali, of Parsippany (07054), earned the distinction of Faculty Honors, an achievement awarded to undergraduate students who maintain a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Also earning this recognition was Celine Ramos-Rodriguez of Florham Park.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, commonly known as Georgia Tech, is one of the nation’s leading public research universities, offering programs in business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences.

The university serves more than 56,000 undergraduate and graduate students from across the United States and over 146 countries, with its main campus located in Atlanta, along with global and online learning opportunities.

Georgia Tech is also a major driver of innovation and economic development, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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