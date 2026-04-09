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Lake Hiawatha Woman Charged with DWI in Hanover Township

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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HANOVER TOWNSHIP — On Saturday, March 14, 2026, Hanover Township Police arrested Gabrielle Sommers, 23, of Lake Hiawatha, on charges related to driving under the influence.

According to police, officers responded to Justin Court on a report of a female asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle. Hanover Township Police Officer Mamdouh Hassan and Police Officer Manney located the vehicle, which was running at the time, and observed open containers of alcoholic beverages inside.

Officers awakened the driver, identified as Sommers, and during their investigation observed signs of intoxication. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, after which she was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Hanover Township Police Headquarters for processing.

Her vehicle was impounded in accordance with John’s Law. Police also reported that Sommers refused to provide breath samples for testing.

Sommers was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath testing, possession of an open container of alcoholic beverages, and multiple motor vehicle violations. She was later released to a responsible driver pending a court appearance.

No further information was immediately available.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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