Lake Hiawatha Woman Charged with DWI in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — On Saturday, March 14, 2026, Hanover Township Police arrested Gabrielle Sommers, 23, of Lake Hiawatha, on charges related to driving under the influence.

According to police, officers responded to Justin Court on a report of a female asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle. Hanover Township Police Officer Mamdouh Hassan and Police Officer Manney located the vehicle, which was running at the time, and observed open containers of alcoholic beverages inside.

Officers awakened the driver, identified as Sommers, and during their investigation observed signs of intoxication. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, after which she was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Hanover Township Police Headquarters for processing.

Her vehicle was impounded in accordance with John’s Law. Police also reported that Sommers refused to provide breath samples for testing.

Sommers was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath testing, possession of an open container of alcoholic beverages, and multiple motor vehicle violations. She was later released to a responsible driver pending a court appearance.

No further information was immediately available.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.