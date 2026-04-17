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Analilia Mejia Wins Special Election for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th District

Analilia Mejia
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Democrat Analilia Mejia secured a decisive victory over Republican Joe Hathaway in Thursday’s special election for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

Mejia will fill the seat vacated by Mikie Sherrill, who was elected governor in November, and will serve in Congress through January 3, 2027. The seat will again be on the ballot in the general election scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

With her victory, Mejia becomes the first Latina to represent the 11th Congressional District and only the second Latina to represent New Jersey in Washington, D.C.

Both Mejia and Hathaway are expected to face off again in November for a full two-year term beginning in January. Ahead of that, Mejia will compete in the Democratic primary in June against Donald Cresitello, Joseph Lewis, and Justin Strickland. Hathaway is running unopposed on the Republican side.

New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, which includes portions of Morris, Essex, and Passaic counties, was once a Republican stronghold before Sherrill flipped it for Democrats in 2018. Since then, district boundaries have been redrawn, making it more challenging for Republicans to regain the seat.

According to unofficial results for Parsippany-Troy Hills, Mejia received 4,439 votes (57.83%), while Hathaway earned 3,197 votes (41.64%). Third-party candidate Alan B. Bond received 41 votes (0.53%).

According to unofficial results for Morris County, Mejia received 38,587 votes (53.59%), while Hathaway earned 33,028 votes (45.87%). Third-party candidate Alan B. Bond received 278 votes (0.39%), with 106 write-in votes (0.15%) recorded.

A total of 71,999 votes were counted in the contest.

Voter Turnout

Voter participation in the special election was relatively low:

  • Ballots Cast: 72,175
  • Registered Voters: 294,708
  • Turnout: 24.49%

Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali refused to comment on Thursday’s results.

The outcome is seen as an early indicator of voter sentiment heading into the fall midterm elections.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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