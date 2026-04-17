Veteran ID Card Outreach Event Scheduled at Unity Bank in Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Clerk’s Office will host a Veteran ID Card outreach event at Unity Bank, located at 66 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will provide veterans with the opportunity to obtain a Morris County Veteran ID Card at no cost. Veteran ID Cards are always free.

Walk-ins are welcome, and the event is open to the public.

The outreach program makes it easier for local veterans to access this important form of identification without having to travel to the Clerk’s Office. The cards can be useful as an additional form of photo identification and may also be accepted for discounts at participating Morris County businesses.

For more information about Veteran ID Cards and additional outreach events, residents can contact the Morris County Clerk’s Office.