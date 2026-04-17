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Veteran ID Card Outreach Event Scheduled at Unity Bank in Lake Hiawatha

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Clerk’s Office will host a Veteran ID Card outreach event at Unity Bank, located at 66 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will provide veterans with the opportunity to obtain a Morris County Veteran ID Card at no cost. Veteran ID Cards are always free.

Walk-ins are welcome, and the event is open to the public.

The outreach program makes it easier for local veterans to access this important form of identification without having to travel to the Clerk’s Office. The cards can be useful as an additional form of photo identification and may also be accepted for discounts at participating Morris County businesses.

For more information about Veteran ID Cards and additional outreach events, residents can contact the Morris County Clerk’s Office.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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