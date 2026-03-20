County College of Morris Opens Doors to Future Students and Families

MORRIS COUNTY — From classrooms to careers, County College of Morris (CCM) is helping students turn their ambitions into real opportunities. Prospective students, families, adult learners and Veterans are invited to attend CCM’s Open House on Saturday, April 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, to discover how their path from education to employment can begin at the college.

The campus-wide event, held at 214 Center Grove Road in Randolph, will showcase how CCM prepares students for real-world success through more than 100 associate degree, certificate and workforce development programs designed to lead to in-demand careers or seamless transfer to four-year institutions. Attendees will also discover how CCM’s on-campus, hybrid and 100% online options provide flexibility for today’s learners, including new 18-month accelerated programs offered fully online starting this Fall Semester.

Guests can pre-register to attend a Welcome Session at 9:00 a.m. or 10:00 a.m. by clicking here.

During the event, visitors can explore CCM’s vibrant student life, including 50+ student clubs and Division II/III athletics. Guided campus tours will highlight the college’s scenic campus along with cutting-edge labs, studios and facilities where students gain practical, career-focused experience.

Representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Support Services, Veterans Resource Center and more will be available to answer questions and share information about the many resources designed to support student success.

Prospective students may apply on-the-spot, at no cost, with a free application waiver and meet with a student success specialist to plan their schedule and register for the summer and/or fall sessions. The college’s Center for Workforce Development will assist with immediate enrollment into non-credit, professional training courses—no application required!

Whether you are a high school student planning your next step, an adult learner seeking to change or advance your career, or a Veteran transitioning to civilian life, CCM provides the education, guidance and support needed to move confidently from classrooms to careers.

For a video preview of what to expect, visit CCM’s YouTube channel.

CCM has received numerous recognitions and distinctions in recent years, including being ranked as #1 Best Community College in New Jersey by Salary Potential and Top 5% of Community Colleges in the Nation by Payscale. SmartAsset named CCM a Best Community College in the state, Intelligent ranked the college Best for Transfer Students in the state, and according to Best Accredited Colleges, CCM is #1 Best Community College in New Jersey. Plus, numerous academic degree programs have been ranked nationally, in the mid-Atlantic and in New Jersey by College Factual.