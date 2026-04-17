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Morris County Clerk Offers Photo ID Cards for Veterans, Seniors, and Gold Star Families

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Clerk’s Office provides Photo Identification Cards to veterans, Gold Star family members, and senior citizens, offering a convenient option for residents seeking an additional form of identification.

These ID cards are especially helpful for individuals who may not have a driver’s license or who simply want a secondary photo ID. Veteran and Gold Star ID cardholders may also take advantage of discounts at participating Morris County businesses.

Morris County Clerk Ann Gossi noted that while the cards serve as a useful identification tool, they are intended for identification purposes only and may not be accepted by agencies that require a state-issued ID, such as a New Jersey driver’s license or non-driver identification card.

The Photo ID Card service is available in person through the County Clerk’s Office and can be accessed either by walk-in or by appointment.

Residents interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more can call (973) 285-6122 or click here.

In addition, the Clerk’s Office regularly hosts outreach events throughout Morris County, making it easier for residents to obtain their ID cards within their local communities.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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