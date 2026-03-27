Parsippany High School Student Earns Prestigious Scholar-Athlete Honor

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School proudly congratulates Christian Marto on being named the 2026 National Football Foundation – Morris County Chapter Scholar-Athlete.

This distinguished recognition celebrates student-athletes who demonstrate excellence both on the field and in the classroom, while also exemplifying strong leadership, character, and commitment to their community.

Christian’s achievement reflects the values of hard work, discipline, and dedication that define Parsippany High School’s athletic and academic programs.

Congratulations to Christian Marto on this outstanding honor.