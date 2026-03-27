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Parsippany High School Student Earns Prestigious Scholar-Athlete Honor

Christian Marto
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School proudly congratulates Christian Marto on being named the 2026 National Football Foundation – Morris County Chapter Scholar-Athlete.

This distinguished recognition celebrates student-athletes who demonstrate excellence both on the field and in the classroom, while also exemplifying strong leadership, character, and commitment to their community.

Christian’s achievement reflects the values of hard work, discipline, and dedication that define Parsippany High School’s athletic and academic programs.

Congratulations to Christian Marto on this outstanding honor.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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