Teen’s Car Flips after Staten Island Resident Runs Red Light on Route 10

While reporting the incident to Officer James Brennan of Parsippany-Troy Hills, the 17-year-old mentioned she was obeying a green light when her car was impacted on the passenger’s side, causing it to overturn.

Ms. Se Ra Park admitted to being on Route 10 West without stopping for the red light. This account was further validated by three eyewitnesses who confirmed seeing Ms. Park bypass the red light and hit the Volkswagen Jetta.

The subsequent police review corroborated the narratives presented by both parties, establishing that the collision was a direct result of Ms. Park’s disregard for the traffic signal. At the time of the incident, Ms. Park was driving a white 2011 Toyota Sienna, which was also removed from the site by Eagle Towing.

For her negligence, Ms. Park received a summons citing her for “Failure to observe the traffic control device (39:4-81).”