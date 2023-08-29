Thursday, August 31, 2023
HomePolice and FireTeen's Car Flips after Staten Island Resident Runs Red Light on Route...
FeaturedPolice and Fire

Teen’s Car Flips after Staten Island Resident Runs Red Light on Route 10

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3527
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — A 17-year-old girl from Parsippany was taking a left turn onto Route 10 West when she was unexpectedly hit by Ms. Se Ra Park, 53, of Staten Island, New York. Ms. Park had run a red light. The teen was behind the wheel of a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, which, due to the impact, was later towed away by Eagle Towing.

While reporting the incident to Officer James Brennan of Parsippany-Troy Hills, the 17-year-old mentioned she was obeying a green light when her car was impacted on the passenger’s side, causing it to overturn.

Ms. Se Ra Park admitted to being on Route 10 West without stopping for the red light. This account was further validated by three eyewitnesses who confirmed seeing Ms. Park bypass the red light and hit the Volkswagen Jetta.

The subsequent police review corroborated the narratives presented by both parties, establishing that the collision was a direct result of Ms. Park’s disregard for the traffic signal. At the time of the incident, Ms. Park was driving a white 2011 Toyota Sienna, which was also removed from the site by Eagle Towing.

For her negligence, Ms. Park received a summons citing her for “Failure to observe the traffic control device (39:4-81).”

 
 
 

Previous article
Local Students Named to Seton Hall University Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Next article
Essential Guide to the Upcoming General Election
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.