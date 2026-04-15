Parsippany Board of Education Raises Taxes 7.39%

PARSIPPANY — School budgets often involve technical language, formulas, and regulations that can feel overwhelming. Yet at their core, budget discussions are about students. They are about class size, programs, staffing, safety, and the resources needed to support learning and well-being.

An anlysis of the increase in the overall tax levy contributed to the Parsippany Board of Education is 7.39%.

This is based on the 2025-2026 school year tax levy of $160,322.884 versus the 2026-2027 school year tax levy of $172,172,481 or an increase $11,849,597.

Understanding How Parsippany Funds Our Schools

•How the school budget is built

•What financial pressures the district is managing

•How budget decisions affect students and staff

•What the community can expect throughout the process

For a complete overview prepared by Parsippany Board of Education, click here.