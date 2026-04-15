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Parsippany Board of Education Raises Taxes 7.39%

Frank A. Calabria Education Center
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — School budgets often involve technical language, formulas, and regulations that can feel overwhelming. Yet at their core, budget discussions are about students. They are about class size, programs, staffing, safety, and the resources needed to support learning and well-being.

An anlysis of the increase in the overall tax levy contributed to the Parsippany Board of Education is 7.39%.

This is based on the 2025-2026 school year tax levy of $160,322.884 versus the 2026-2027 school year tax levy of $172,172,481 or an increase $11,849,597.

Understanding How Parsippany Funds Our Schools
•How the school budget is built
•What financial pressures the district is managing
•How budget decisions affect students and staff
•What the community can expect throughout the process

For a complete overview prepared by Parsippany Board of Education, click here.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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