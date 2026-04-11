Video: Parsippany Heroes: Ileana Cascio

PARSIPPANY — Mrs. Cascio is an essential part of the Knollwood School and family as she supports the everyday procedures and routines for students, staff, and the main office. She is always there to help families and staff, and her consistent ability and willingness to translate for our Spanish speaking families is invaluable for all.

Cascio has an impeccable ability to multi-task between supporting students in need of help or direction, assigning coverage, and any need that arises. Cascio is reliable, professional, and demonstrates a strong work ethic, which is always appreciated.