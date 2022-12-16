Man Sentenced to State Prison for Denville Homicide

PARSIPPANY — Anthony Citro, 43, formerly of 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East, Denville, has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey State Prison.

On November 16, 2022, Anthony Citro entered a guilty plea to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter before the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.Cr. On December 15, Judge Taylor imposed a sentence of 17 years in New Jersey State Prison subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA), which makes the defendant ineligible for parole until he has served 85% of the sentence imposed.

The charges arise from an incident that occurred on May 17, 2021. At approximately 7:24 a.m., law enforcement received a 9-1-1 call regarding a fire at 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East, Denville. Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers located Anthony Citro outside the residence, with apparent blood on his clothing. Smoke was observed coming from the residence.

The Denville Volunteer Fire Department members responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, which was later determined to be incendiary. While suppressing the fire, the body of a deceased female was located inside the residence. The female was identified as Eileen Citro, 68, the defendant’s mother. The cause of death was ruled homicide by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of death was determined to be sharp force injuries.

An investigation determined that a bookcase, a wall, and “numerous personal items” were set on fire in a first-floor bedroom using butane.

Neighbors told police that Citro appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the fire and had a history of drug dependency. He also has a history of mental illness

Eileen was a graduate of Parsippany High School, Class of 1971.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank and acknowledge the various agencies that participated in the investigation, including the members of the Denville Volunteer Fire Department, the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Morris County Department of Law and Public Safety, the Denville Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson/Environmental Crimes, Major Crimes and High-Tech Crimes units.