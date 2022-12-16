Applebee’s Holds Breakfast with Santa; Toys for Tots Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany residents Preston Lawrence Donnelly, 8 and Kelly Allison Donnelly, 3, with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at Toys for Tots fundraiser at Parsippany Applebees






PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® 1057 Route 46, Troy Hills Shopping Center, held its annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser on Saturday, December 10.

The fundraiser supports the efforts of the U.S. Marines Corps Toys for Tots program, which distributes new toys to underprivileged children to provide a tangible sign of hope to as many economically disadvantaged children as possible at Christmas.

Guests enjoyed breakfast compliments of Applebee’s, along with goodies, raffle tickets for door prizes, and the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus.

Tickets to Breakfast with Santa were purchased in advance and were quickly sold out.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio giving Santa his wish list for Christmas

Mayor James Barberio stated, “I have participated in the Toys for Tots program for many years. I believe this program is a great way to ensure that the less fortunate children feel included this Christmas season. The giving season is all about coming together to bring joy and happiness in a troublesome time.”

Sgt. Jorge L. Cuji with Scott Donnelly, General Manager of Envy Sports Club.

“It’s an honor to host our annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser in partnership with Toys for Tots,” said Tim Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Doherty Enterprises. “We are thrilled to be able to support this amazing organization and all they do for the development of area children and our local communities, especially when we can make the holidays a little brighter. We look forward to spending the day with our employees and guests to celebrate the holidays and the season of giving.”

Sgt. Jorge L. Cuji, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Frank Neglia, Mrs. Claus, Mayor James Barberio, Santa and Applebee’s General Manager Rachael Gaida
Applebee’s General Manager, Rachael Gaida, proudly displays all the gifts donated to raffle off in the 50/50. All of the funds raised were donated to Toys for Tots.
Local merchants donated the gifts donated to the raffle in the 50/50. All of the funds raised were donated to Toys for Tots.
Parsippany resident Preston Lawrence Donnelly, 8, chatting with Santa and Mrs. Claus. He gave his long list to Santa in hopes that he would get the toys he was asking for.
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia, Mayor James Barberio, Sgt. Jorge L. Cuji, and Councilman Justin Musella at Applebee’s Toys for Tot fundraiser.


