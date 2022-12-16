Applebee’s Holds Breakfast with Santa; Toys for Tots Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® 1057 Route 46, Troy Hills Shopping Center, held its annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser on Saturday, December 10.

The fundraiser supports the efforts of the U.S. Marines Corps Toys for Tots program, which distributes new toys to underprivileged children to provide a tangible sign of hope to as many economically disadvantaged children as possible at Christmas.

Guests enjoyed breakfast compliments of Applebee’s, along with goodies, raffle tickets for door prizes, and the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus.

Tickets to Breakfast with Santa were purchased in advance and were quickly sold out.

Mayor James Barberio stated, “I have participated in the Toys for Tots program for many years. I believe this program is a great way to ensure that the less fortunate children feel included this Christmas season. The giving season is all about coming together to bring joy and happiness in a troublesome time.”

“It’s an honor to host our annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser in partnership with Toys for Tots,” said Tim Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Doherty Enterprises. “We are thrilled to be able to support this amazing organization and all they do for the development of area children and our local communities, especially when we can make the holidays a little brighter. We look forward to spending the day with our employees and guests to celebrate the holidays and the season of giving.”