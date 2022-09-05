Roots and Wings Host Annual Rise and Fly Gala

FLORHAM PARK — Supporters gather for an evening to raise awareness and funds for young people who have aged-out of foster care in New Jersey, which currently impacts 600-800 youths annually. Sadly, many of these young adults are not reunited with their families or placed into permanent housing, leaving them vulnerable to homelessness, poverty, unemployment, lack of education, and incarceration.

This year’s event is proud to honor Paul Heroux, an avid volunteer and supporter of Roots & Wings. The evening will also feature inspirational stories from the young people the agency serves, exciting auction prizes, and opportunities to make a significant impact on their mission.

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the Park Savoy, 263 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park.

The mission of Roots & Wings, a Denville-based non-profit organization, is to provide safe housing, emotional support, life skills, and educational opportunities for youth aging out of foster care; empowering them to rise toward their greatest potential.

Roots & Wings is funded almost entirely by individual donors. The Rise & Fly Gala is the largest fundraising event of the year. This funding allows them to continue to change the course of the lives of aged-out foster youth in New Jersey.

WHO: Youth speakers will share their inspirational stories and Paul Heroux will be honored for his unwavering support of the Roots & Wings mission.

To learn more and register to attend, click here.

Founded in 1999 by Irene DeGrandpre, a CASA volunteer and NJ hero honoree, R&W began as a community-based volunteer operation. Intending to provide an intensive, life-changing program focused on the empowerment of education and the development of critically necessary life skills, R&W volunteers established a residential program to support these young people as they transition from foster care to independence. Today, we have housing in Morris and Union counties and accept young adults from all over the state.

Through housing and case management, we provide a safety net, protecting our clients from the risks foster youth face, when left without support and guidance. This greatly reduces their risk of lifetime poverty and hardship. Clients leave R&W having broken the cycle of poverty, abuse, and despair that research shows often continues generation after generation absent intensive outside intervention. All this, because a volunteer in her community, decided to change the world, one young adult at a time.