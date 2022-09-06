Justin Musella and Courtney Pirone: A Royal Parsippany Wedding

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, son of Joseph and Angela Musella, married Courtney Pirone, daughter of Carmine and Beverly Pirone, on Friday, August 19 at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. The reception followed at The Palace at Somerset Park, where friends, family, and community leaders joined the newlyweds to celebrate their love.

Serving as bridesmaids were Shaelyn Schiff, Sierra Schiff, Hailey Wilmont, Shana Musella, and Ariana Tilli.

The best man was Erick Paley, with Roland Achtau, Greg Lewis, Max Pirone, Robert Gemborys, Robert Van Fechtmann, and Boonton Council Member Joseph Bock serving as groomsmen.

Conor Lewis was a ring bearer; Charlotte Stier, Makayla Richie and Angelina McCroire were all flower girls.

Justin graduated from Emory University in 2013 and is currently employed as a Senior Account Executive at Biz2X. He was elected to the Parsippany Township Council in 2021.

Courtney graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University in 2021 and most recently achieved her master’s degree in social work from Rutgers University.

The newlyweds will continue to enjoy their new life together in Parsippany, joining many others who have decided to make this beautiful township their home.

All photos used were courtesy of Nick & Kelly Photography. nickandkellyphoto.com.

