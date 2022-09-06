Justin Musella and Courtney Pirone: A Royal Parsippany Wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Justin Musella




PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, son of Joseph and Angela Musella, married Courtney Pirone, daughter of Carmine and Beverly Pirone, on Friday, August 19 at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook.  The reception followed at The Palace at Somerset Park, where friends, family, and community leaders joined the newlyweds to celebrate their love.

The wedding party
Joseph Musella, Angela Rotella Musella, Justin Musella, Courtney Pirone Musella, Beverly Pirone and Carmine Pirone

Serving as bridesmaids were Shaelyn Schiff, Sierra Schiff, Hailey Wilmont, Shana Musella, and Ariana Tilli.

The best man was Erick Paley, with Roland Achtau, Greg Lewis, Max Pirone, Robert Gemborys, Robert Van Fechtmann, and Boonton Council Member Joseph Bock serving as groomsmen.

Courtney with Charlotte Stier, Makayla Richie and Angelina McCroire, the flower girls.

Conor Lewis was a ring bearer; Charlotte Stier, Makayla Richie and Angelina McCroire were all flower girls.

The firework show over the skys of The Palace at Somerset Park were amazing
Justin graduated from Emory University in 2013 and is currently employed as a Senior Account Executive at Biz2X. He was elected to the Parsippany Township Council in 2021.

Courtney graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University in 2021 and most recently achieved her master’s degree in social work from Rutgers University.

The newlyweds will continue to enjoy their new life together in Parsippany, joining many others who have decided to make this beautiful township their home.

The first kiss after the ceremony
The royal wedding
Justin dancing with his mom
Courtney dancing with her dad
Justin and Courtney Musella

All photos used were courtesy of Nick & Kelly Photography. nickandkellyphoto.com.

Comments

