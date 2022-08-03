The 200 Club of Morris County to Host First Responder Day

MORRIS COUNTY — The 200 Club of Morris County is proud to announce that it will be hosting a “First Responders Day,” on Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Whippany Park High School, 165 Whippany Road, Hanover.

This inaugural event will bring together first responders and families for a day of friendly competitions between Morris County public safety departments and residents.

Highlights of the day will include a corn hole and home run derby championship, food trucks and live entertainment from local bands.

“This inaugural First Responder Day on September 24 at Whippany Park High School is a way that The 200 Club of Morris County will say thank you to our dedicated first responders who protect us each and every day. We are inviting the general public to join us in this celebration which will include friendly competitions between first responders in Home Run Derby and Corn Hole. All attendees will enjoy live music, first responder demonstrations, food trucks, and activities for the children. Join us and come say thank you to our Morris County Heroes!” stated Robert D’Emidio, President of The 200 Club of Morris County.

Hanover Township Deputy Mayor and 200 Club Trustee, Tom “Ace” Gallagher had this to say about the 200 Club, “The vision and mission alone says it all, In its simplest form The 200 Club Of Morris County is here to support and help those of our heroes and their families that may unfortunately need it one day due to a tragic lose.

The 200 Club also recognizes those brave 1st responders that go above and beyond the call of duty during an emergency and sometimes put a life-saving mission above their own life and their own personal safety

God knows when we need Police, Fire, EMS, or OEM they are one phone call away. The 200 Club is there for when our first responders or their families may need a helping hand and The 200 Club of Morris County has been that way for the past 50 years”

The First Responders Day is open to the public and all are invited to attend.