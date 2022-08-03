Table of Hope to Hold Backpack Giveaway at CCM

MORRIS COUNTY — As parents start to plan for a new school year and address all the details involved, Table of Hope once again is helping to make things a bit easier with a free backpack distribution event at County College of Morris (CCM).

The Backpack Giveaway at CCM takes place Friday, August 19, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Parking Lot 1 on CCM’s campus at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Visitors are asked to use CCM’s Center Grove Road entrance.

CCM has hosted five previous events with Table of Hope to assist those in need. This latest distribution event will provide backpacks filled with school supplies – consisting of pencils, rulers, glue sticks, notebooks and more.

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic struck New Jersey, Table of Hope, a program run by the Spring Street Community Development Corporation, began operating weekly mobile food distribution programs in Morristown, Parsippany and Dover, along with other grocery supply events in Morris County communities. Its first event at CCM was held in June 2020. Serving as volunteers at that event were New Jersey First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, State Senator Anthony M. Bucco, County Commissioners John Krickus and Stephen Shaw and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

To volunteer for the Backpack Giveaway or to make a donation, click here or email volunteer@springstreetcdc.org.