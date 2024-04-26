Morris County Small Business Week 2024 Celebrates Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance) and Morris County Economic Development Corporation are proud to announce the lineup of events planned for the 2024 Morris County Small Business Week, which will be observed from April 29 through May 3.

“Small Business Week in Morris County celebrates the heartbeat of our community – the businesses lining our town’s Main Streets as well as the innovative startups driving the future industry. Their vibrant entrepreneurial spirit fuels a local economy that is essential to the sustained prosperity and growth of our region,” said Commissioner Director Christine Myers.

The events will coincide with National Small Business Week, which has been a cornerstone celebration of America’s entrepreneurial spirit for over six decades, honoring the dedication and economic impact of small businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and Morris County Small Business Week is a testament to their resilience and innovation. We are excited to recognize their contributions and provide valuable resources to support their growth,” said Craig Schlosser, President & CEO of the Alliance.

The week’s agenda boasts a diverse array of in-person events, each designed to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners with knowledge and networking opportunities:

These complimentary events offer attendees a chance to gain insights into various aspects of business management, marketing strategies, funding opportunities, and essential resources available to small businesses in Morris County.

“Small Business Week is a great opportunity to highlight how our businesses are truly the economic engine driving progress and the quality of life in New Jersey,” stated Kelly Brozyna, State Director & Chief Executive Officer, New Jersey Small Business Development Centers.

Small Business Week is an invaluable opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect, learn, and grow. Join us in celebrating their achievements and empowering their success. For more information and to register for events, visit Morris County Economic Development Alliance by clicking here.

Morris County Small Business Week is sponsored by First Bank and Morristown Airport (MMU). The Program is Presented in Partnership with the Morris County Economic Development Alliance, an affiliated 501c3 nonprofit organization of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, Morris County Economic Development Corporation, a division of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey Small Business Development Center at Fairleigh Dickinson University, United States Small Business Administration, Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, Chatham Area Chamber of Commerce, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Roxbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and Start-Up Move Up Morris.