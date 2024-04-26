Saturday, April 27, 2024
HomeBusiness NewsMorris County Small Business Week 2024 Celebrates Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners
Business News

Morris County Small Business Week 2024 Celebrates Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners

Explore the complimentary lineup of events crafted to empower small businesses in Morris County, New Jersey, and beyond.

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
36

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance) and Morris County Economic Development Corporation are proud to announce the lineup of events planned for the 2024 Morris County Small Business Week, which will be observed from April 29 through May 3.

“Small Business Week in Morris County celebrates the heartbeat of our community – the businesses lining our town’s Main Streets as well as the innovative startups driving the future industry. Their vibrant entrepreneurial spirit fuels a local economy that is essential to the sustained prosperity and growth of our region,” said Commissioner Director Christine Myers.

The events will coincide with National Small Business Week, which has been a cornerstone celebration of America’s entrepreneurial spirit for over six decades, honoring the dedication and economic impact of small businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and Morris County Small Business Week is a testament to their resilience and innovation. We are excited to recognize their contributions and provide valuable resources to support their growth,” said Craig Schlosser, President & CEO of the Alliance.

The week’s agenda boasts a diverse array of in-person events, each designed to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners with knowledge and networking opportunities:

These complimentary events offer attendees a chance to gain insights into various aspects of business management, marketing strategies, funding opportunities, and essential resources available to small businesses in Morris County.

“Small Business Week is a great opportunity to highlight how our businesses are truly the economic engine driving progress and the quality of life in New Jersey,” stated Kelly Brozyna, State Director & Chief Executive Officer, New Jersey Small Business Development Centers. 

Small Business Week is an invaluable opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect, learn, and grow. Join us in celebrating their achievements and empowering their success. For more information and to register for events, visit Morris County Economic Development Alliance by clicking here.

Morris County Small Business Week is sponsored by First Bank and Morristown Airport (MMU). The Program is Presented in Partnership with the Morris County Economic Development Alliance, an affiliated 501c3 nonprofit organization of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, Morris County Economic Development Corporation, a division of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey Small Business Development Center at Fairleigh Dickinson University, United States Small Business Administration, Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, Chatham Area Chamber of Commerce, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Roxbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and Start-Up Move Up Morris.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Commemorating Success: Eagle Scout Recognition for Two Exceptional Youths
Next article
Sons of Italy Expands Its Presence in Morris County
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »