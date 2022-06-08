Prosecutor’s Office Swears in New Assistant Prosecutor and Detective

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the hiring of Daniel Roman as Assistant Prosecutor and Alexis Rivera as Detective for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assistant Prosecutor Roman and Detective Rivera were officially sworn in by Prosecutor Carroll at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on May 31. Assistant Prosecutor Roman is assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit within the Family Division. Detective Rivera is assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts & Administration Division.

Assistant Prosecutor Roman most recently served as an Associate Attorney for a private firm, and Staff Attorney for the Center for Hope and Safety in Rochelle Park. He previously served as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Honorable Miguel A. de la Carrera, J.S.C., Superior Court of New Jersey Law Division Criminal Part in Passaic County. He also served as Student Attorney at Seton Hall Law Center for Social Justice, Equal Justice Clinic; a Law Clerk for a private firm in Montclair, and an Intern for both the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Division of Law and the White House Presidential Personnel Office. AP Roman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Monmouth University, and a Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall University School of Law.

Detective Rivera most recently served as a Detective for the Newark Police Department’s Major Crimes Division Shooting Response Team, General Crimes Division Auto Squad, and Patrol Division. Previously, he served as a Special Law Enforcement Officer Class I for the Carteret Police Department. Detective Rivera is PTC Certified from the New Jersey State Police Academy and is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Hispanic Law Enforcement Society of Essex County. He attended Essex County Community College and Dutchess Community College.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “The past experiences of our incoming Assistant Prosecutor and Detective will prove to be a valuable addition to our ranks, and we are excited to have them join our office.”