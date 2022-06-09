PAL is Expanding Activities: Public Meeting Set For June 16

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is expanding to host activities for everyone from the very young to older adults.

They will host a community meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The PAL is located at 33 Baldwin Road.

Facility use at the PAL includes high school and youth sports, fitness classes, enrichment activities, youth programs, community organization meetings, senior exercise classes, hall rentals, and more. It’s also home to the township’s Recreation Department. At the community meeting, the topic of discussion will include their vision for recreation and activities in the township. They encourage the community to attend so they can engage, share ideas, and ask questions. Click here for more information.