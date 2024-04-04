Thursday, April 4, 2024
Residential Burglary Rocks Brook Court: $3,000-$4,000 Worth of Items Stolen

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
152
File photo

PARSIPPANY — On April 1, 2024, at 8:42 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police were called to a residence on Brook Court following a reported burglary.

The victims had been away from home between 2:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. During this time, unknown perpetrator(s) entered through a rear sliding glass door and stole jewelry and cash valued at approximately $3,000-$4,000.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section arrived to process the scene. While investigating, officers noticed a suspicious silver SUV parked on Brook Court between 7:12 p.m. and 7:42 p.m., though its connection to the burglary remains unclear. No suspect description has been provided, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

