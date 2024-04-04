Residential Burglary Rocks Brook Court: $3,000-$4,000 Worth of Items Stolen

PARSIPPANY — On April 1, 2024, at 8:42 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police were called to a residence on Brook Court following a reported burglary.



The victims had been away from home between 2:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. During this time, unknown perpetrator(s) entered through a rear sliding glass door and stole jewelry and cash valued at approximately $3,000-$4,000.



The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section arrived to process the scene. While investigating, officers noticed a suspicious silver SUV parked on Brook Court between 7:12 p.m. and 7:42 p.m., though its connection to the burglary remains unclear. No suspect description has been provided, and the incident is currently under investigation.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.