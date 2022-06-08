Mikie Sherrill Secures Democratic Nomination for NJ-11

PARSIPPANY — Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill released the following statement after securing the Democratic nomination for a third term to represent New Jersey’s 11th District in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“Serving in the Navy taught me the importance of working together to accomplish a mission — of teamwork, cooperation, and putting my country’s needs ahead of my own. That’s what guides my work in Congress. I’m grateful to all the voters in New Jersey’s 11th District who share this same sense of purpose and urgency when it comes to the issues facing our communities. Thank you to everyone who took part in our democratic process and made their voices heard by casting their ballot — and to our incredible volunteers who power this team.

“As your Representative, I have worked to secure key victories to save taxpayers money and make New Jersey more affordable for families.

“We funded the Gateway Tunnel Project to improve the lives of commuters and passed a historic infrastructure bill to fix our crumbling roads and bridges. We cut through bureaucratic red tape to jumpstart the construction of an Army Corps flood mitigation project for the Peckman River to protect homeowners and businesses from flooding and financial devastation. We ended surprise medical billing so a trip to the emergency room doesn’t bankrupt families. We clean up our air and water, expand child care, and invest in job training programs to support workers, families, and children. To lower costs, we are fixing our supply chain and bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.

“I have stood up to protect veterans who served our country. I fought to have the PAWS Act signed into law to provide service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD, and I am working to get burn pits legislation across the finish line in the Senate so veterans exposed to toxic chemicals get the care they deserve.

“Each election cycle has felt more important than the last. With so much at stake — voting rights, women’s rights, the environment, safety from gun violence — November’s election will determine the direction of our country. We have laid an incredibly strong foundation for our future and our children’s future. We must keep going forward, and that starts with holding the House and the 11th District.”