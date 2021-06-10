Dumont Man Gets 17 Years For Route 80 Crash That Killed Three

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker announce the sentencing of Miguel Botero, 30, of Dumont. The sentence stems from a triple fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the early morning hours of October 18, 2019.

On November 5, 2020, Botero entered guilty pleas to two counts of second-degree Vehicular Homicide and one count of third-degree Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide before the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.Cr. He also entered a guilty plea to the motor vehicle offense of Driving While Intoxicated.

Botero was sentenced by Judge Taylor today to an aggregate term of 17 years New Jersey State Prison, 12 years of which are subject to the parole ineligibility provisions of the No Early Release Act. Specifically, Botero was sentenced to six years New Jersey State Prison, subject to the No Early Release Act, on each of the second degree Vehicular Homicide charges, and five years New Jersey State Prison on the third degree Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide charge. All charges are to run consecutively.

The charges arise from a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash that occurred in the area of milepost 45.2 on Route 80 Eastbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The investigation revealed that all three occupants of one of the vehicles struck by Botero died as a result of the crash. Further investigation revealed that Botero was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was driving his vehicle in the wrong direction on Route 80.

Acting Prosecutor Carroll acknowledges members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the members of the New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, in particular, MCPO Detective Jason Gould, and NJSP Detective Richard Hampp, who contributed to the successful investigation of this matter, and Assistant Prosecutor Tara Wang represented the State in this prosecution.

