Super Sweet Marley is Looking for a New Home

MORRIS COUNTY — Marley is about 2 – 3 years old, weighs about 44-45 pounds and she is super sweet! She is an energetic, sweet, smart, and sassy dog who enjoys being with people, kids, other dogs and she is even ok with cats. This affectionate pup likes to cuddle and be close to her family. When you pet Marley she will put her paws around your arms! It’s so cute! Marley is a happy-go-lucky pup with lots of energy with a tail that is always wagging. She would be a wonderful companion for an active family that likes to run or hike or throw a ball. And, a fence in the yard would be great. Marley really enjoys the great outdoors!

Marley knows basic commands such as sit, come, paw, down, and no. She is good in the car and she will eat and drink on command! She is pretty good on leash with the occasional redirection needed not to pull (she get excited and is ready to go). Marley is not a barker but will let you know when someone is at the door. When Marley is finished drinking, she lets you know. She will pick up her bowl and carry it around. It’s so funny! It’s all about toys and Treats for this dog!! Give Marley a treat and she will be your best new friend, Marley is a happy, loveable, and playful dog.Sadly, Marley’s family could no longer care for her, so due to no fault of her own, Marley is in search of a family or person to love her. Is it you?

If you have a furever home for this pup, please email FureverHomeDogRescue@gmail.com for an adoption application.

