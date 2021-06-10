PARSIPPANY — Little Vikings Football registration is open for all Parsippany players this season! They are proud to announce this is the 25th Anniversary!

Little Vikings has been providing the opportunity to learn and play the great American game of football since 1996! The program proudly serves families with students in grades K-8 and is organized and run by dedicated volunteers, parents, and experienced coaches.

Players can join Little Vikings at any grade level. NO prior football experience is required. Players are divided into teams by age and weight. Our K-2nd grade teams play in the flag division. This form of instructional football teaches organized play without contact or the need for equipment. Players in 3rd-8th graders play tackle football. LVF provides players with a helmet, shoulder pads, practice pants, “girdle” pads, thigh pads, and knee pads.

This year practice for the fall season begins August 3 and game schedules will begin in early September. LVF offers family discounts for multiple kids and an early bird discount if you are registered before June 15.

Register now and save. Click here to register.

Camp gear will also be on sale until June 15 so get your orders in!

Contact the league secretary at lvfsecretary@gmail.com with any questions.

