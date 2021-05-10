Powerball lottery: Did you win Saturday’s $157M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (5/8/2021)

Published by

NJ.com

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s lottery drawing has climbed to an estimated $157 million, with a cash option of $108.2 million. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and televised on WABC-7 in New York City and Fox 29 in Philadelphia. NJ.com will publish the winning numbers immediately following the conclusion of the drawing. No one across the country hit Wednesday’s $143.6 million jackpot. A pair of $1 million, second-prize tickets were sold — one in Michigan and one in Florida. Both tickets matched five numbers but not the Powerball A third-prize, $50,000 ticket was bought at Leonia Ne…

