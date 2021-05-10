Reminder: Parsippany Has Its Own Mail-In Ballot Drop Box

PARSIPPANY — Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has its own mail-in ballot drop box at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

The Ballot Drop boxes are all outside and under surveillance 24/7. They resemble a USPS Blue Mailbox, but are Red, White & Blue and display “Morris County – Official Ballot DropBox.” The ballots will be picked up by county representatives. All security measures will be followed when collecting and transporting the ballots back to the Board of Elections.

For a list of the other Ballot Drop boxes located in Morris County click here.

Additional locations may be added before the next election. You can deposit your ballot approximately 45 days prior to each election. All Ballot Drop boxes will be closed at 8 pm on Election Day.