Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Waterview Park and Ride

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Officer Elvin Giordano reported to the Waterview Park and Ride on Friday, April 9 at 5:15 a.m. on a report of debris in the roadway.

Upon arrival, Officer Giordano observed a 2011 White Econoline van unoccupied with heavy front-end damage sitting on the curb of the bus stop. The van was traveling westbound on Route 46 going over the concrete curb, striking the brick wall, continuing through the bus shelter before coming to its final resting place behind the Waterview Park and Ride sign.

The vehicle was left in this position by an unknown driver.

Ajaco Towing towed the vehicle and the owner, Inglesia Dedios Eman of Montclair was notified. The van was stolen from outside of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

