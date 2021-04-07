Morris County to Draw Ballot Positions for Upcoming Primary Election

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. will draw names for ballot positions for the upcoming June 2021 Primary Election. The drawing will commence on Friday, April 16, at 3:00 p.m.

The drawing will be live-streamed on Facebook Live and can be accessed through the Morris County Clerk’s Facebook page. To access the Livestream, search ‘Morris County Clerk, Ann F. Grossi, Esq.’ on Facebook and then click the ‘Events’ tab on the Facebook page. Please note that the Livestream will not begin until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021.

