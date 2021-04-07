Acting Morris County Prosecutor Swears in New Detective

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the hiring of Mark Ferraro as Detective for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, April 5, Acting Prosecutor Carroll and Chief of Detectives Kimker held a ceremony for Detective Ferraro, who will be assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts and Administration Division.

Detective Ferraro started his law enforcement career as a juvenile detention officer with the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center and as an intern with the Morris Township Police Department. He served as a patrol officer with the Maplewood Police Department for nine years and was appointed to the Special Services Team, which included pro-active enforcement in various areas within the town. He completed various specialized training and holds a B.A. from Wesley College.

Acting Prosecutor Carroll said, “I welcome Detective Ferraro to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and trust that he will make an outstanding addition to our agency.”

