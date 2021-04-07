The Birch Group Announces $1M Capital Improvement Plan

PARSIPPANY — The Birch Group, a privately-held commercial real estate investor, owner, and operator announced an extensive capital improvement initiative at 99 & 199 Cherry Hill Road, a two-building office park. The company will invest $1 million to transform the 191,249-square-foot complex’s lobbies and make upgrades to the conference rooms, hallways, bathrooms, and common spaces.

Since acquiring 99 & 199 Cherry Hill Road in January 2020, The Birch Group has taken a proactive and tenant-focused approach to the property’s improvements. The properties have consistently outperformed the overall market, and are currently occupied by a high-caliber roster of tenants that includes Bayada Home Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Scholls Wellness Company – the manufacturer of Dr. Scholls.

“We see tremendous upside potential in 99 & 199 Cherry Hill Road, but we also recognize the importance of reinvesting in our properties to ensure they meet and exceed the needs and expectations of our tenants for many years to come,” said Mark Meiser, president and founder of The Birch Group. “For every Birch Group property we own, we listen carefully to the needs of existing and future tenants, and enact tailored improvement and marketing strategies to create workplace environments that help them prosper and attract top talent.”

Offering all of the benefits of a suburban office including a park-like setting, 99 & 199 Cherry Hill Road feature a landscaped exterior and common courtyard overlooking a reflective pond. Amenities at the property include a full-service cafeteria and conference centers.

Strategically located at the Interstate 80 interchange and only minutes from Interstate 287, with immediate access to Routes 46 and 202, the Cherry Hill Road buildings are in close proximity to retail centers, restaurants, and hotels, further complementing the complex’s existing amenities.

The Cushman & Wakefield team of Dan Johnsen and William O’Keefe serve as the exclusive leasing agent for the complex.

“Set within a desirable location that offers easy access to nearby transportation and neighborhood amenities, 99 & 199 Cherry Hill Road are ideal properties for a wide range of office users,” said O’Keefe, managing director at Cushman & Wakefield.

The Birch Group has a proven track record of creating immediate value that has led to successful lease-up at its properties – including the execution of its value-add strategy at 350-360 Mount Kemble in Morristown, an asset the company acquired in 2018.

The Birch Group is a privately-held commercial real estate investor, owner, and operator with a singular ability to uncover opportunities and create enduring value for partners, tenants and investors. Since 2014, we have deliberately expanded our portfolio of income-generating properties to include more than 3.8 million square feet of value-add office assets in strategic markets that demonstrate sound fundamentals and growth potential.

The Birch Group takes the long view, employing a methodical approach to investment in the pursuit of institutional-quality assets that consistently outperform any market cycle. For each property, we listen to the needs of existing and future tenants and enact tailored improvement and marketing strategies to create workplace environments that help them prosper. For more information click here.

