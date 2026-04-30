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Letter to the Editor: Taxes “Who is to Blame”

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Dear Editor:

I know we are not pleased with the tax increases that are being proposed in the new budget, however we need to look at who’s fault this is. For years Ex-Mayor Barberio raided money from the water department to balance his budget, all the while giving PILOTS out to certain people like they were M&M’s. So why are we shocked that the water systems in town that were neglected over the course of the various Barberio administrations are now in need of major repairs?

This is a classic case of pay me now or pay me later, and later always costs more! Relining of replacing water lines is a necessary but costly venture, but waiting even longer would only result in increased costs. I guess Barberio never thought of that or more likely ignored it since his mind was not focused on Parsippany residents. But rather on you know who!!!

I would ask that some of the new hires be delayed until next year, which should help ease the tax burden a bit. And unlike years past under Barberio, I call for the administration to give a list of city employees who are retiring in the next year and how how much their unused vacation and sick time will amount to. These retirement payouts are usually referred to “BOAT CHECKS”. When retiring from the state the maximum payout for unused sick time is $15,000 no matter how many sick days you had accrued. Also the maximum amount of vacation time that could be cashed in is fifty days. It is amazing how many long employed police officers have never been sick and manage to build up hundreds of days of sick time. Gov Christy a Republican had the opportunity to include city workers in the same way he treated state employees but for whatever reason he chose not to do so.

So yes we are looking at a substantial increase but lets put the blame where it belongs, on Ex Mayor Barberio as well as former and some present council members that rubber stamped anything that Barberio put in front of them. Shame on all of them.

Rich Suarez

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Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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