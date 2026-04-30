Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Stephanie Gomez as VP, Business Development Officer

MORRIS COUNTY — Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, is pleased to welcome Stephanie Gomez as Vice President, Business Development Officer. In her new role, Gomez will develop relationships with business owners and help them access flexible financing solutions to support growth and long-term success.

Gomez brings more than 20 years of experience in the business banking industry with a strong background in leadership, business development, risk mitigation and community engagement. Her extensive background includes leadership position roles at various national banks in New Jersey.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephanie to our Spencer team. Her extensive background in delivering exceptional client experiences, while helping businesses grow, strongly aligns with our mission here,” stated George Celentano, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer. “We look forward to partnering with her and continuing to grow solid business partnerships with our New Jersey business community.”

Gomez lives in Morris County with her family. When not at work, she enjoys spending quality time with them. She is also an active member of the community and regularly volunteers her time with various community organizations to help improve the lives of NJ community members.

Reach out to Stephanie Gomez to learn more about how Spencer can help your business grow. She is based out of the Spencer Savings Bank West Caldwell location at 810 Bloomfield Avenue. She is also reachable via email ([email protected]) or cell (973) 413-4124.

About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 130 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.