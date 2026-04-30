Driving Impact: PGA TOUR Superstore Tees Up Support for Rose House’s Residents with Special Needs

PARSIPPANY — Rose House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating homes for adults with developmental disabilities throughout Morris County, is proud to announce the continued support of PGA TOUR Superstore for its upcoming 10th Annual “Day of Dreams” Golf Event, scheduled for Monday, July 13.

This year, PGA TOUR Superstore in East Hanover, New Jersey, has generously contributed a $2,500 grant to support the fundraiser, along with golf lessons for the event’s virtual silent auction. In addition, the store donated a “Tailgaitor” golf putting game to Rose House’s Hanover Community Residence, an apartment complex in Cedar Knolls, serving 12 individuals with special needs.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that PGA TOUR Superstore has supported the “Day of Dreams” event through grants and in-kind donations. With this year’s contribution, the company’s total giving toward the event has reached $12,500 in grants and nearly $1,000 worth of silent auction prizes.

“We are incredibly grateful for PGA TOUR Superstore’s continued partnership and generosity,” said Rose House CEO Tom Mitchell. “Their support not only enhances the success of our golf outing but also directly benefits the individuals we serve.”

Christian Roguso, General Manager of PGA TOUR Superstore in East Hanover, emphasized the importance of community engagement: “At PGA TOUR Superstore, we believe in giving back to our local communities,” he said. “Rose House does extraordinary work, and we are proud to support their mission and contribute to an event that has such a meaningful impact on so many lives.”

Proceeds from this year’s golf event will benefit Rose House’s “Forever Home Project,” a capital campaign that will create an affordable housing complex in Chester Township. Expected to be completed in 2027, the project will provide homes and 24/7 care for 12 additional adults with special needs.

To register as a golfer, become a sponsor, or make a general donation toward Rose House’s 2026 golf event, please visit http://www.therosehouse.org/2026-golf. For questions about the event, call (973) 984-0006, x121 or email [email protected].

Rose House, an award-winning, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Parsippany, creates forever homes that make dreams come true for those with special needs throughout Morris County. It offers customized, self-directed programs to meet every need. The organization’s vision is a future inclusive community, where everyone has a loving home. For more information, visit http://www.therosehouse.org.