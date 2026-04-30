Letter to the Editor: 879 S Beverwyck Ordinance 205 Highlands MIA

Dear Editor:

How is it that the proposed housing project for 879 South Beverwyck has not completed Highlands Determination Conformance Criteria, under Ordinance Chapter 205?

Chapter 205 Highlands Regional Master Plan Requirements , under this ordinance previous developments before Parsippany’s adoption of Conformance are grandfathered, and allowed certain additional changes.

Highlands Act exemptions shall be issued by the Township Planner or Zoning Officer (“exemption designees”). The exemption designees shall be authorized to issue municipal exemption determinations on behalf of the municipality, and shall only begin to do so, after satisfactory completion of a Highlands Council training class for which the individual(s) has/have received formal certification from the Highlands Council.

Parsippany has a local Exemption Form for applicants beginning April 20, 2021, Ordinance 2021-06.

HIGHLANDS WATER PROTECTION AND PLANNING ACT EXEMPTION FORM (April 20, 2021)

Upon an OPRA inquiry Parsippany has stated no such exemption form exists for 879 S. Beverwyck. 879 Islamic Community Center is listed as a non-profit, House of Worship. The appropriate exemption determination would be #6.



Places of worship, schools, or a hospitals: Any improvement, for non-residential purposes, to a place of worship owned by a nonprofit entity, society or association, or association organized primarily for religious purposes, or a public or private school, or a hospital, in existence on the date of enactment of this act, including but not limited to new structures, an addition to an existing building or structure, a site improvement, or a sanitary facility

Take notice, “non-residential purposes”. We must ask how is it then that a place of worship, is proposing residential housing, and in a CRW Zone within the Town, bordering on the PA-5 Troy Meadows Wetlands, National Natural Landmark, and Wildlife Preserve.

Parsippany has already completed their mandated zoning for affordable housing, and has plenty of properties already heavily developed and vacant. Why would a “religious institution” wish to undermine a unique neighborhood remaining in the Town, and attempt to play a game of being tax exempt, and for profit in the housing real estate realm at the same time?

The housing according to testimony will appeal, and seems to be for Islamic Faith only, as the prayer sessions will dominate the living arrangements, including parking arrangements or rules.

There is a definite disconnect, here in Parsippany (and elsewhere in the State) between NJDEP, Local Boards, and Highlands in their concurrent obligations, rules and enforcements. Why have an Ordinance, a local law, and not apply it when necessary?

In my opinion, and by all that seems to be somehow misguided; do to lack of due diligence in Parsippany’s officials responsibility in adhering to Highlands Conformance Chapter 205.

All the developers proposals post date Parsippany’s adoption of the Highlands Conformance and the Chapter 205, therefore without an exemption determination this whole proposal is invalid or illegal. These proceeding should never have began, as the Town Admits; No Highlands Determination has been designated, and the only determination for a nonprofit house of worship is exemption 6.

Who sitting on these Zoning and Planning Boards have been trained, where is the proof, of certification and why has no determination been made before these hearing?

The former administration of Mayor Barberio/Inglesino was not friend of the Highlands Water Protection and Planning Act. If not for this prior administration Parsippany would of conformed in 2010.



Do corporate real estate developers still rule Parsippany? Highlands when applied is a win , win for Home Rule, and our remaining sensitive landscapes.



879 South Beverwyck needs to be re-examined in it’s allowed proceedings.

Nick Homyak