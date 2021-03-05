Acting Morris County Prosecutor Swears in New Staff and Conducts Promotion

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the hiring of Thomas P. McEnroe as Detective and Anthony Scibetta as Supervising Assistant Prosecutor for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Melanie Smith was also promoted to the position of Chief Assistant Prosecutor.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Acting Prosecutor Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood held a ceremony for Chief Assistant Prosecutor Smith and Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Scibetta.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Smith will be responsible for supervising the General Investigations, Pre-Trial Services, Specialized Service, and Juvenile units.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Smith started her career with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as a legal intern in 1994. She served as a law clerk at the Superior Court of New Jersey, Morristown; an Assistant Prosecutor for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, assigned to the Juvenile, General Investigations, Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment, and Special Enforcement units. Smith was promoted to Supervising Assistant Prosecutor in February 2006 and assigned to the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment, General Investigations, Pretrial Services, and Special Services units. She holds a B.A. double major from the University of Delaware and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Scibetta will be assigned to supervise the General Investigations Unit within the Courts & Administration Division.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Scibetta previously served the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as an assistant prosecutor from December 2009 through July 2015 and as a law clerk in 2009. He’s also held the positions of litigation associate for private law practice and assistant prosecutor for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office from March 2016 through February 2021. He holds a B.A. from Providence College and a Juris Doctor from the New England School of Law.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Prosecutor Carroll and Chief Kimker administered the oath of office to Det. McEnroe.

Detective McEnroe will be assigned to the Major Crimes Unit within the Tactical Division.

A member of the New Jersey State Police for two decades, Detective McEnroe served in the Regional Operations and Intelligence Center, the NJSP Academy Training Bureau, NJSP Major Crime Unit, Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, and the Anti-Crime Partnership Bureau North Region. Prior to joining the NJSP, he served as a detective for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office from March 1995 through September 2000. Detective McEnroe holds numerous certifications and completed specialized training, and has been awarded several commendations during his law enforcement career. Detective McEnroe also served four years with the United States Marine Corps Reserve and on active duty in Operation Desert Storm. He holds a B.A. and Master of Arts from Seton Hall University.

Acting Prosecutor Carroll said, “With the challenges of a significant increase in drug overdoses, suicides, car thefts and coupled with the need to provide skilled leadership and training in the several new criminal justice initiatives from the Attorney General and the Legislature, the hiring of SAP Scibetta and Det. McEnroe and the promotion of CAP Smith again demonstrate our Office’s focus to acquire or promote highly experienced personnel to help in our law enforcement efforts. We are pleased to have succeeded with these appointments.”

