CVS Expands COVID Vaccinations Sites in Local Area

NEW JERSEY — The race to get the COVID vaccine may feel like a competition these days, even as more doses than ever are being distributed to states and counties from the federal government.

Still, there are still rules in place governing who is eligible for the vaccine, and the Johnson & Johnson one-shot dose is going to help speed up the process for everyone.

The rollout of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination has triggered an expansion of inoculation sites in our local area and those interested click here to register.

CVS Pharmacy was administering vaccines as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program, which means they receive doses directly from the federal government separate from the New Jersey allocation, and now have begun receiving shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Scheduling began Friday at East Hanover, Florham Park, and Parsippany locations with inoculations set to begin Saturday. Click here to schedule. For a complete list of CVS stores click here.

You must live, work or study in New Jersey, Age 65+, Teachers K-12, Daycare and preschool workers, and staff; People age 16+ with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and First responders including law enforcement and fire professionals. Health care workers, residents, and staff of long-term and congregate care.

To access New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub click here or Call (General COVID-19 Questions): 2-1-1 (24/7) and (Medical COVID-19 Questions): 1-800-962-1253 (24/7).

