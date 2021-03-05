An Update from Dr. Barbara Sargent

PARSIPPANY — An open letter to all Parsippany families from Dr. Barbara Sargent:

Dear Families,

I hope it has been a healthy and productive week for you. Both Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School welcomed Cohort A and B students to school this week. This has created an enthusiastic dynamic in the schools. Our teachers and students are excited to have more people in the schools each day.

As a reminder, the middle and elementary schools will begin their new attendance schedules in later stages.

Middle school students currently attending as Cohort A or Cohort B will begin weekly (Monday through Friday) attendance, effective Tuesday, March 16.

Northvail, Knollwood, and Troy Hills Schools ONLY will begin a combined cohort attendance on Monday, March 22. The remaining elementary school students currently attending as Cohort A or Cohort B will begin weekly (Monday through Friday) attendance, effective Monday, April 12. The low number of children attending in-person at Northvail, Knollwood, and Troy Hills Schools each week allows for an earlier transition date.

Students who were already attending daily and weekly (Special Education, most English Language Learners, seniors at-risk for graduation, etc.) will continue their attendance pattern with no change.

Parents of Fully Remote students will have specific deadlines for requesting in-person learning so as to allow for a controlled re-entry.

Finally, the current instructional schedule will remain in effect for the time being.

The milder weather is a happy reminder that spring break is just a few weeks away. At this time, the NJ Department of Health guidance is that non-essential out-of-state travel is discouraged, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Travelers must continue to follow quarantining recommendations after travel. Unless there is a change in this guidance, all students and staff who travel to any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware) must quarantine for 14 days.

We are putting the final touches on several summer programs aimed at reinforcing students’ academic skills, re-engaging students socially, and boosting students’ confidence. Whether it be a reprise of last year’s Summer Stepstones program (virtual), Extended School Year (hybrid), ESL Camp (virtual), Wide World of Summer (in person), or a new Reading and Math Boot Camp (in person), there will be many opportunities for your children to engage with peers and strengthen their skills. Be on the lookout for more information to be shared in the coming weeks.

Best wishes to you for a great weekend.

Barbara Sargent, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

