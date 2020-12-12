MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced on Friday that all MVC centers will be by appointment only starting on Monday. No walk-ins will be allowed at any vehicle center, according to the agency.

MVC chief administrator Sue Fulton says that the agency has “made tremendous progress” clearing the backlog of new car registrations which is allowing them to make the switch.

Fulton says that by going to appointments, the MVC is “reducing our capacity but increasing customers’ convenience.”

Appointments for new vehicle titles and registrations and registration renewals can be made on the MVC website by clicking here.

Appointments during the hours 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be reserved for New Jersey residents age 65 and older.

Walk-ins will be allowed for some transactions at state licensing centers.