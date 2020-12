PARSIPPANY — Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Parsippany Town Hall made the difficult choice to convert this year’s Christmas Tree lighting to a virtual celebration. This year’s celebration features Santa Claus riding to Town Hall on a Township Fire Truck just in time to light up the Christmas trees and our Township’s Holiday sprits!

Please follow Video-On-The-Go Channel 21, as well as the Township social Media Pages so see the tree lighting on-demand this weekend!

Comments

Comments