Sarah Lepre, Parsippany High School Senior, Finalist in Broadway World Competition

PARSIPPANY — Sarah Lepre, Parsippany High School senior, is a finalist in the BroadwayWorld Next on Stage High School competition. It is an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records.

BroadwayWorld.com invited high school students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Each week, live shows on Facebook with Broadway judges provided feedback and out of several thousand applicants, Sarah has made it to the top three finalists.

Sarah needs your votes! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the winner is chosen through popular vote. Voting begins on Monday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m., and ends Thursday, November 12 at midnight. The finals will be live-streamed on Facebook on Friday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m.! Click here, watch Sarah’s new video, scroll down to the bottom and enter your email address to vote.

Sarah has been involved in theatre and singing since she was 9 years old. She plans on pursuing a career in musical theatre in college next year. “Musical theatre is artistic freedom through music, acting, and dance that makes me and many others feel powerful, even at its darkest moments.”

The winner will receive a Broadway prize pack with merchandise from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and the first-place winner will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

