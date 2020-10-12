Parsippany to Receive $686,649 from $8.4 Million in COVID19 Emergency Relief Funds

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County and its 39 towns will share $8,415,816 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding out of $60 Million released by Governor Phil Murphy today for severely impacted county and local governments not qualified to receive direct federal aid. Parsippany-Troy Hills will receive $686,649.

Morris County will receive $2.3 million while $6.1 million is being shared among the municipalities. The funding is intended to help the towns deal with unexpected costs caused by the pandemic, including increased costs in health benefits, health and human services, public safety, overtime, equipment, and supply expenditures.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services also is providing up to $10 million to support the state’s County Boards of Social Services with COVID19-related expenses such as technology to adapt to remote work requirements, meeting the growing demand for services, and supplies and materials to meet COVID19 health and safety standards.

Qualifying expenditures for the municipal funding include public safety and health-related expenses, COVID19-related overtime, increased residential and health-related garbage collection and services, remote working technology, signage, and information technology related to the COVID19 response and recovery, and public health-related retrofit expenses for reopening.

The Governor said the allocation formula to determine the amounts provided used a variety of relevant metrics, including the municipal COVID19 infection rate, fiscal stress, the Municipal Revitalization Index (MRI), population, and public safety and health and human services expenditures share of the budget to determine the amount of funds counties and municipalities receive.

Funds awarded may not be used for government revenue replacement, including the provision of assistance to meet tax obligations. Eligible expenditures must be incurred during the covered period between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020.

A breakdown on the amounts provided to Morris County and each town in the county is below:

Boonton Town Morris $118,288 Boonton Township Morris $57,333 Butler Borough Morris $96,097 Chatham Borough Morris $92,289 Chatham Township Morris $107,457 Chester Borough Morris $19,535 Chester Township Morris $74,231 Denville Township Morris $189,791 Dover Town Morris $334,939 East Hanover Township Morris $145,011 Florham Park Borough Morris $137,460 Hanover Township Morris $163,531 Harding Township Morris $34,602 Jefferson Township Morris $271,494 Kinnelon Borough Morris $104,972 Lincoln Park Borough Morris $143,870 Madison Borough Morris $198,036 Mendham Borough Morris $55,294 Mendham Township Morris $57,672 Mine Hill Township Morris $43,911 Montville Township Morris $238,883 Morris Township Morris $251,522 Morris Plains Borough Morris $71,609 Morristown Town Morris $298,334 Mountain Lakes Borough Morris $42,651 Mount Arlington Borough Morris $68,644 Mount Olive Township Morris $371,865 Netcong Borough Morris $48,358 Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Morris $686,649 Long Hill Township Morris $96,558 Pequannock Township Morris $191,882 Randolph Township Morris $267,893 Riverdale Borough Morris $52,116 Rockaway Borough Morris $83,645 Rockaway Township Morris $294,345 Roxbury Township Morris $282,237 Victory Gardens Borough Morris $23,304 Washington Township Morris $205,311 Wharton Borough Morris $96,324 Total (Municipal) $6,117,943 County of Morris $2,297,873 GRAND TOTAL $8,415,816

For a complete list of how the $60 million was divided among all 21 New Jersey counties and their municipalities click here.