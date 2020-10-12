Parsippany to Receive $686,649 from $8.4 Million in COVID19 Emergency Relief Funds

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County and its 39 towns will share $8,415,816 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding out of $60 Million released by Governor Phil Murphy today for severely impacted county and local governments not qualified to receive direct federal aid. Parsippany-Troy Hills will receive $686,649.
Morris County will receive $2.3 million while $6.1 million is being shared among the municipalities. The funding is intended to help the towns deal with unexpected costs caused by the pandemic, including increased costs in health benefits, health and human services, public safety, overtime, equipment, and supply expenditures.
The New Jersey Department of Human Services also is providing up to $10 million to support the state’s County Boards of Social Services with COVID19-related expenses such as technology to adapt to remote work requirements, meeting the growing demand for services, and supplies and materials to meet COVID19 health and safety standards.
Qualifying expenditures for the municipal funding include public safety and health-related expenses, COVID19-related overtime, increased residential and health-related garbage collection and services, remote working technology, signage, and information technology related to the COVID19 response and recovery, and public health-related retrofit expenses for reopening.
The Governor said the allocation formula to determine the amounts provided used a variety of relevant metrics, including the municipal COVID19 infection rate, fiscal stress, the Municipal Revitalization Index (MRI), population, and public safety and health and human services expenditures share of the budget to determine the amount of funds counties and municipalities receive.
Funds awarded may not be used for government revenue replacement, including the provision of assistance to meet tax obligations. Eligible expenditures must be incurred during the covered period between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020.
A breakdown on the amounts provided to Morris County and each town in the county is below:
|Boonton Town
|Morris
|$118,288
|Boonton Township
|Morris
|$57,333
|Butler Borough
|Morris
|$96,097
|Chatham Borough
|Morris
|$92,289
|Chatham Township
|Morris
|$107,457
|Chester Borough
|Morris
|$19,535
|Chester Township
|Morris
|$74,231
|Denville Township
|Morris
|$189,791
|Dover Town
|Morris
|$334,939
|East Hanover Township
|Morris
|$145,011
|Florham Park Borough
|Morris
|$137,460
|Hanover Township
|Morris
|$163,531
|Harding Township
|Morris
|$34,602
|Jefferson Township
|Morris
|$271,494
|Kinnelon Borough
|Morris
|$104,972
|Lincoln Park Borough
|Morris
|$143,870
|Madison Borough
|Morris
|$198,036
|Mendham Borough
|Morris
|$55,294
|Mendham Township
|Morris
|$57,672
|Mine Hill Township
|Morris
|$43,911
|Montville Township
|Morris
|$238,883
|Morris Township
|Morris
|$251,522
|Morris Plains Borough
|Morris
|$71,609
|Morristown Town
|Morris
|$298,334
|Mountain Lakes Borough
|Morris
|$42,651
|Mount Arlington Borough
|Morris
|$68,644
|Mount Olive Township
|Morris
|$371,865
|Netcong Borough
|Morris
|$48,358
|Parsippany-Troy Hills Township
|Morris
|$686,649
|Long Hill Township
|Morris
|$96,558
|Pequannock Township
|Morris
|$191,882
|Randolph Township
|Morris
|$267,893
|Riverdale Borough
|Morris
|$52,116
|Rockaway Borough
|Morris
|$83,645
|Rockaway Township
|Morris
|$294,345
|Roxbury Township
|Morris
|$282,237
|Victory Gardens Borough
|Morris
|$23,304
|Washington Township
|Morris
|$205,311
|Wharton Borough
|Morris
|$96,324
|Total (Municipal)
|$6,117,943
|County of Morris
|$2,297,873
|GRAND TOTAL
|$8,415,816
For a complete list of how the $60 million was divided among all 21 New Jersey counties and their municipalities click here.