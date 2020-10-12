Parsippany to Receive $686,649 from $8.4 Million in COVID19 Emergency Relief Funds

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
678

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County and its 39 towns will share $8,415,816 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding out of $60 Million released by Governor Phil Murphy today for severely impacted county and local governments not qualified to receive direct federal aid. Parsippany-Troy Hills will receive $686,649.

Morris County SealMorris County will receive $2.3 million while $6.1 million is being shared among the municipalities. The funding is intended to help the towns deal with unexpected costs caused by the pandemic, including increased costs in health benefits, health and human services, public safety, overtime, equipment, and supply expenditures.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services also is providing up to $10 million to support the state’s County Boards of Social Services with COVID19-related expenses such as technology to adapt to remote work requirements, meeting the growing demand for services, and supplies and materials to meet COVID19 health and safety standards.

Qualifying expenditures for the municipal funding include public safety and health-related expenses, COVID19-related overtime, increased residential and health-related garbage collection and services, remote working technology, signage, and information technology related to the COVID19 response and recovery, and public health-related retrofit expenses for reopening.

The Governor said the allocation formula to determine the amounts provided used a variety of relevant metrics, including the municipal COVID19 infection rate, fiscal stress, the Municipal Revitalization Index (MRI), population, and public safety and health and human services expenditures share of the budget to determine the amount of funds counties and municipalities receive.

Funds awarded may not be used for government revenue replacement, including the provision of assistance to meet tax obligations.  Eligible expenditures must be incurred during the covered period between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020.

A breakdown on the amounts provided to Morris County and each town in the county is below:

Boonton Town Morris $118,288
Boonton Township Morris $57,333
Butler Borough Morris $96,097
Chatham Borough Morris $92,289
Chatham Township Morris $107,457
Chester Borough Morris $19,535
Chester Township Morris $74,231
Denville Township Morris $189,791
Dover Town Morris $334,939
East Hanover Township Morris $145,011
Florham Park Borough Morris $137,460
Hanover Township Morris $163,531
Harding Township Morris $34,602
Jefferson Township Morris $271,494
Kinnelon Borough Morris $104,972
Lincoln Park Borough Morris $143,870
Madison Borough Morris $198,036
Mendham Borough Morris $55,294
Mendham Township Morris $57,672
Mine Hill Township Morris $43,911
Montville Township Morris $238,883
Morris Township Morris $251,522
Morris Plains Borough Morris $71,609
Morristown Town Morris $298,334
Mountain Lakes Borough Morris $42,651
Mount Arlington Borough Morris $68,644
Mount Olive Township Morris $371,865
Netcong Borough Morris $48,358
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Morris $686,649
Long Hill Township Morris $96,558
Pequannock Township Morris $191,882
Randolph Township Morris $267,893
Riverdale Borough Morris $52,116
Rockaway Borough Morris $83,645
Rockaway Township Morris $294,345
Roxbury Township Morris $282,237
Victory Gardens Borough Morris $23,304
Washington Township Morris $205,311
Wharton Borough Morris $96,324
Total (Municipal) $6,117,943
County of Morris $2,297,873
GRAND TOTAL $8,415,816

For a complete list of how the $60 million was divided among all 21 New Jersey counties and their municipalities click here.

 

